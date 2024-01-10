Kim Jong Un visits arms factories amid condemnations regarding trade with Russia

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited arms factories this week, as reported by the state media outlet on Wednesday. This development occurred amid condemnations from the United States and its partners regarding North Korea's arms transfers with Russia.



During his visit, Kim acknowledged recent "shortcomings" in the organization of munitions production and called for adjustments, while underscoring the "strategic importance of the production of major weapons," according to state media.



Photographs from a North Korean news agency documented Kim's inspection of a munitions factory, specifically focusing on mobile short-range missile launch vehicles.



This visit coincides with the condemnation from nearly 50 countries concerning Russia's procurement and utilization of North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine.



“Russia’s use of DPRK ballistic missiles in Ukraine also provides valuable technical and military insights to the DPRK,” the mutual release stated on Tuesday, employing the acronym for the official name of North Korea.



On Tuesday, during a call with South Korean counterpart Chang Ho-jin, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan “condemned in the strongest possible terms” North Korea's missile transfer to Russia, as stated by the White House.



On Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby revealed that following the initially reported instances of North Korean ballistic missile usage on December 30 and January 2, Russia had subsequently launched additional missiles at Ukraine, with one landing in Kharkiv.



He further stated that the United States, along with its allies and partners, intends to address this matter with the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday.

