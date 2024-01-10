California Lawmakers to debate prohibition on tackle football for children under 12

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, California lawmakers will discuss the potential prohibition of tackle football for children under 12. Advocates argue that such a measure is essential to safeguard kids from brain damage, while coaches oppose it, emphasizing the importance of this sport for youths' physical activity.



Democratic Assemblymember Kevin McCarty authored the bill, which faces its initial public hearing before a legislative committee. Although it has a long way to go before potential passage, the outcome of Wednesday's hearing is crucial. To become law this year, the bill must clear the state Assembly by the end of January.



If approved, the legislation wouldn't take effect until 2026, with proposed amendments suggesting a gradual implementation phase through 2029. This proposal arises amid the increasing popularity of flag football nationwide, particularly among girls.



Research indicates that tackle football is linked to brain damage, with the risk escalating the longer individuals engage in the sport, according to Chris Nowinski, CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation and a former Harvard football player and WWE professional wrestler. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, resulting in the death of nerve cells in the brain, is a known consequence.



“I don’t have a problem with NFL players, who are adults and understand the risk and are compensated, risking CTE,” Nowinski stated. “I can’t imagine a world in which we have children, who don’t understand the risk, doing this for fun (and) taking the same risk with their brain.”



While no state has implemented a ban on tackle football for kids, there have been previous attempts to do so. Similar bills introduced in California, New York, and Illinois in the past failed to secure passage.

MENAFN10012024000045015839ID1107704121