Wondered K-12 Academy Announces Transition To New Innovative Approach For Online K-12 Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The former Dream Academy Schools also announces its new name,

WonderED K-12 Academy ,

chosen to represent its ground-breaking education option for all K-12 students.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WonderED K-12 Academy, the leading online K-12 school for student-driven learning, today announces its shift to their new pioneering online approach to education, designed to ensure that students are learning, safe, happy, and growing. Formerly known as Dream Academy Schools, the Cognia-accredited online school currently has 200 students and expects to expand to over 500 in 2024.

"We are changing education by giving students and families a voice," said Jamie Maloney, Founder and CEO. "Sometimes traditional brick and mortar schools are not the right answer for a student. Perhaps the student needs a different educational pace, more creative options, a faster route to graduation, a safer learning environment, a more robust homeschooling experience, the flexibility to choose when or where education happens, or a myriad of other reasons. WonderED K-12 Academy is designed specifically for those students," explained Maloney.

The online school provides competency-based , personalized learning that incorporates academics within projects driven by the student's interests and passions, bringing the "wonder" back into learning. Students work at their own pace, at any time, from anywhere. New students are assessed for skills and competencies, and a personalized learning plan is created for them based on where they are now and their desired pathway to graduation. High school students may even

earn college credits, and graduate with a college associate degree.

"The result of these innovative methods is exceptional student engagement and academic progress. We understand that online education requires significant student and parental support, and we have staffed and implemented online technology to ensure that. Though 'innovative education' is often claimed, we have truly incorporated all the elements to deliver on that promise," Maloney stated.

About WonderED

WonderED K-12 Academy is a Cognia-accredited online school that uniquely combines a competency-based learning curriculum, a project-based learning approach, and a personalized education plan for each student. Its flexible online technology allows students to do their work at any time and from anywhere, with access for students, families, and teachers.

