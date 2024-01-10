Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement Of Trading On OTCQX Market And New Symbol

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQX Market (OTCQX):

LILIF

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2024

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF ), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company")

is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of LILIF . The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Argentina Lithium's common shares will continue to trade on the

TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LIT, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol OAY3.



"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market marks yet another milestone for the Company that will further enhance our visibility among US and International investors as we continue to advance our strong portfolio of lithium projects to support the global shift toward electrification and decarbonization", commented Nikolaos Cacos, Chief Executive Officer.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

