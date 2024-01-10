Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces The Upcoming Availability Of Rapid Sterility Application For The Growth Direct® System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new Rapid Sterility application includes a novel, proprietary test kit that has been developed for use with the Company's fully automated Growth Direct system and delivers time to organism detection in as little as 12 hours and final time-to-result in as little as one to three days



Commercial launch of the Growth Direct Rapid Sterility application is expected by mid-year 2024

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the“Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that it expects the commercial launch of the Growth Direct Rapid Sterility application by mid-year 2024.

Sterility testing is the final quality check for microbial contamination before a pharmaceutical product is released for commercial sale and is typically performed in a facility that manufactures products such as biologics or sterile injectables. The Company has developed a novel, proprietary Rapid Sterility application for use with its Growth Direct system. This innovative solution delivers time to organism detection (“TTD”) in as little as 12 hours and final time-to-result (“TTR”) in as little as one to three days. This capability represents a significant improvement over widely used traditional test methods, which generally require a 14-day endpoint incubation, and provides compelling differentiation when compared to current rapid sterility products.

“We are extremely excited about the data and the results we have achieved with our new Growth Direct Rapid Sterility application – this is truly a breakthrough technology,” said Robert Spignesi, President and CEO of Rapid Micro Biosystems.“We expect Rapid Sterility to provide customers with significant advantages compared to both the traditional compendial method and other current technologies and practices being used today. The technology behind this new product aligns with our corporate mission of helping enable pharmaceutical customers to safely manufacture life-saving treatments for patients faster, and we are extremely proud of this innovation.”

The Growth Direct Rapid Sterility application leverages the Company's platform technology, providing customers with all the benefits they are accustomed to with the Growth Direct system. These benefits include full automation, enhanced data integrity, reduced human error and lower hands-on labor costs. In addition, we expect that the Growth Direct Rapid Sterility application will enable faster release of final pharmaceutical product, allowing manufacturers to benefit from faster time to market, less potential waste and reduced inventory and holding costs.

The Growth Direct Rapid Sterility application delivers TTD in as little as 12 hours and final TTR in as little as one to three days across an expanded panel of stressed microorganisms most commonly found in biomanufacturing environments, inclusive of the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP)<71> microorganisms. The application has been designed to meet a limit of detection of one colony forming unit (CFU) as directed by USP<1223>.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company's flagship Growth Direct System automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct System brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn .

