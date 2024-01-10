New Mission, Focus And Vision For Governing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Editorial vision to be guided by veteran journalist Alan Greenblatt

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Governing, a trusted source of high-quality reporting and analysis of the issues facing state and local government leaders for more than 35 years, is adapting its focus to better meet the needs of those who govern in this era of disruptive change and technological evolution.“Recent disruptive changes in the way government works have presented us with a unique opportunity to refine our focus,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of Governing's parent company e.Republic.“We are doubling down on those government professionals who strive for change and truly want government to work better. Innovating the systems and policies of government is hard work, and Governing is dedicated to showcasing the people, places and solutions necessary to manage modern government.”Governing serves the people who lead, manage and direct public agencies as they work toward well-managed, vibrant and resilient communities. The new platform will be led by Editor Alan Greenblatt, who has had extensive reporting experience at national outlets including NPR and Governing magazine's predecessor, Congressional Quarterly. Greenblatt, a former Senior Staff Writer for Governing, took the reins from Tod Newcombe following his retirement in December.“I'm honored to guide our editorial vision as we remain the reliable and essential resource helping public leaders identify novel approaches to both entrenched and emerging challenges serving residents and running organizations,” Greenblatt said.Governing's print publication will once again grace the offices of state and local policymakers across the country beginning in Q2 2024. An interactive digital version of the magazine will also be available and Governing's platform will continue to include newsletters, webinars and custom content.For additional information, please visit the Governing website .About e.Republic:e.Republic is at the vanguard of public-sector transformation, providing pivotal guidance, innovation and connections. The company's extensive range of data, media and event services empowers government and education leaders to fully leverage technology and chart the future of public service delivery. For additional information, visit .

