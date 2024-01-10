Introducing The Professional Insurtech Certificate: Empowering Professionals To Navigate The Future Of Insurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Professional InsurTech Certificate is launched to equip insurance professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the age of tech innovation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The insurance industry is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by advances in technology, data analytics, and customer expectations. InsurTech companies are revolutionizing traditional practices, offering innovative solutions that enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive profitability.To remain competitive, insurance professionals must embrace these changes and harness the potential of InsurTech (Insurance Technology).The Professional InsurTech Certificate is a ground-breaking, not-for-profit, educational initiative that caters to insurance professionals at all levels of their careers. This programme provides participants with an essential understanding of how InsurTech innovation is redefining the insurance industry and impacting every element of the value chainThe course curriculum has been developed by the FinTech Global Academy in collaboration with industry experts and thought leaders, ensuring that participants gain actionable insights and practical skills.This programme equips insurance professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic market. By embracing InsurTech, professionals can drive innovation, reduce costs, and deliver superior experiences to their customers.The Professional InsurTech Certificate course is delivered online so it's easily accessible and can accommodate the busy schedules of working professionals. The course takes 8 to 10 hours to complete and is the most efficient and cost-effective way of upskilling professional staff.Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a globally recognized certificate, demonstrating their expertise in the InsurTech domain.

