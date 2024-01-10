Petition urges release of Guatemalan migrant charged with Florida police officer’s death

(MENAFN) An online petition is urging the release of Virgilio Aguilar Mendez, a 19-year-old Guatemalan migrant charged with aggravated manslaughter after a Florida police officer collapsed and later died following a struggle during an arrest attempt. Initiated on Jan. 3 by Mariana Blanco from the nonprofit The Guatemalan-Maya Center, the Changepetition has gained significant traction. As of Tuesday morning, it has accumulated over 443,000 signatures.



Aguilar Mendez's attorney, Phillip Arroyo, informed a US-based news agency that the petition's signatures are being directed to the U.S. Department of Justice and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Arroyo has also formally requested the State Attorney's Office of the Seventh Judicial Circuit of Florida to dismiss the charges against the teenager.



"It's a grave injustice, and they know it," Arroyo declared. "The facts of this case and the evidence in this case do not support the charge that he is facing."



On May 19, 2023, Aguilar Mendez was conversing with his mother outside the Motel 8 building where he was residing when Sgt. Michael Kunovich, an officer with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office in St. Augustine, Florida, approached him, as stated by Arroyo.



Body camera footage and audio from the incident, reviewed by a news agency, depict Kunovich describing Aguilar Mendez to the dispatcher as a "suspicious Hispanic male," although he did not specify the basis for deeming him suspicious.



Kunovich proceeded to pose a series of questions to Aguilar Mendez, who appeared to struggle to comprehend them. Aguilar Mendez, hailing from a small indigenous community in Guatemala and primarily speaking the ancient indigenous language Mam, can be observed in the body camera footage attempting to explain to Kunovich that he was simply eating. On two occasions, he informed the officer that he does not speak English.

