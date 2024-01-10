ED Will Take Action Every Time Any Financial Crime Takes Place: Mos Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) served notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Hema Yadav in land-for-job-scam, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said that ED will take action whenever any financial crime takes place in the country.

“Whenever any scam or crime takes place, the independent agencies will work against it. If any place where corruption takes place, ED will go there as per the law. If people misuse the power of the government and commit financial crime, ED will follow. Law is equal for all. Anyone who is guilty of any crime, the agencies will arrest the culprits,” Rai said.

He said that the leaders of“INDI alliance” are worried that their political careers may end after 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“They are concerned about their political careers and that is why they are objecting to Ram Temple and abusing Sanatan Dharma,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Environment and Forest Department Minister Tej Pratap Yadav said that they do not take central agencies notices seriously.

“Such notices are often issued against us. This is not new for us,” he said.

