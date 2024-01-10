Mexican woman leaves jail after 12 years without conviction on sentencing

(MENAFN) Verónica Razo Casales was released last week after spending 12 years and seven months in prison without a conviction or sentencing, drawing international attention and a call from a United Nations group for her release.



Initially arrested in 2011 on kidnapping charges, the charges against her were withdrawn last week. Following her release, Razo Casales spoke about the recent events and recounted the harrowing experiences that occurred hours after her initial arrest.



Official reports cited by the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention revealed that authorities subjected her to sexual abuse and tortured her with electric shocks.



“I’m still in shock. I longed for this, but it’s like a very radical change and I still don’t believe it," Razo Casales stated in a remote interview with Noticias Telemundo after her release in the 4th of January. "I know that adjusting is going to cost me a little bit more."



“I was tortured, sexually abused and, when I got to prison, I couldn’t see my family because they canceled visits for the first three months. That’s why I sank into a very, very strong depression,” she declared, Highlighting that she was 32 years old at the time of her arrest and is currently 45.



Similar to Razo Casales, official statistics reveal that 4 out of every 10 Mexicans in prison have not been prosecuted or sentenced for any crime.



The Mexican justice system grapples with a significant backlog of cases, leading to an alarming rate of unpunished crimes, with over 98 percent of incarcerated individuals having their guilt unproven.

