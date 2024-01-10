President El-Sisi Heads To Al-ʿaqabah, Jordan, For An Egyptian-Jordanian-Palestinian Summit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to Al-ʿAqabah, Jordan, to participate in an Egyptian-Jordanian-Palestinian summit, with King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, H.M. King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, and Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas.

The three leaders are gathering for consultations on the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip and endeavors to push and exert robust efforts toward stopping the escalation and salvaging the people of Gaza from the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the sector. During the summit, President El-Sisi is expected to review Egypt's efforts to reach a ceasefire and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and relief, and outline Egypt's vision on ways to achieve a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian issue.

