Western Azerbaijan Community Responds To Statement Of Greek Foreign Ministry Head

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Western
Azerbaijan Community has responded to Greek Foreign Minister
Giorgos Gerapetritis, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the
community.
The community said that the Greek foreign minister, while in
Yerevan, said that his country 'will launch a campaign within the
framework of the European Union and UNESCO to preserve Christian
monuments in Karabakh and determine the damage caused to them'.
"We regard these statements of the minister as an open
disrespect of Greek government to the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and
a gross interference in the internal affairs of our country," the
community stated.
"Greece should not approach issues through the prism of
ethnic-religious fanaticism and take provocative steps against
Azerbaijan. Greece should demand Armenia to stop destroying or
distorting the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people and
allow a UNESCO mission to reveal the facts," the community's
statement said.
