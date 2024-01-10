Revenues Of Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The revenues of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan increased by 16.6 percent in 2023 compared to previous years, the fund's Chairman Himalay Mamishov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

He noted that this figure exceeded 6.6 billion manat ($3.8 billion).

"Receipts from compulsory state social insurance last year grew by 13 percent (613 million manat or $360.59 million) and amounted to 5.19 billion manat ($3 billion)," the official explained.

"The fund's expenses last year rose by 16 percent, or 829 million manat ($487.6 million), reaching 6.8 billion manat ($4 billion). Payments to the population stood at 5.8 billion manat ($3.4 billion), which is 16 percent or 805 million manat ($473.5 million) more than in 2022," Mamishov added.

