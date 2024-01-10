Revenues Of Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The revenues of
the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan increased by 16.6
percent in 2023 compared to previous years, the fund's Chairman
Himalay Mamishov said at a press conference, Trend reports.
He noted that this figure exceeded 6.6 billion manat ($3.8
billion).
"Receipts from compulsory state social insurance last year grew
by 13 percent (613 million manat or $360.59 million) and amounted
to 5.19 billion manat ($3 billion)," the official explained.
"The fund's expenses last year rose by 16 percent, or 829
million manat ($487.6 million), reaching 6.8 billion manat ($4
billion). Payments to the population stood at 5.8 billion manat
($3.4 billion), which is 16 percent or 805 million manat ($473.5
million) more than in 2022," Mamishov added.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN10012024000187011040ID1107704068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.