Weimar Triangle, UK Should Champion Ukraine Aid - Bundestag Committee Chair

The head of the Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael Roth , wrote about this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"Whether it'll be Trump or not, the U.S. will likely curb its military commitments toward Ukraine and Europe. Whining doesn't help. The Weimar Triangle (France, Poland, and Germany) should become the new leadership team, along with the UK," Roth wrote.

He noted that whether Europe really wants to stop Russian imperialism or is ready to allow the east of the continent to be neglected is a crucial issue for both Ukraine and Germany and Europe's own security. This, the member of the Bundestag emphasized, must finally be clarified, especially among such countries as Germany, France, Poland, the UK, Italy, and Spain.

"If will is really there, there will be opportunities: by rapidly expanding and pacing up arms production, by focusing NATO's defense commitments on supporting Ukraine. Ukraine should know what it can expect from us, apart from words, and what our strategic goal is. Ukraine deserves honesty," wrote the politician from the ruling Social Democratic Party.

Peace and security in Europe will be restored only if Putin is stopped, he emphasized.

Diplomacy, according to Roth, has a chance for a just peace if Ukraine remains strong and its partners in Europe are defense-capable. If Ukraine falls, Russia's aggression will never end, and the situation in such a case will be even more dangerous, and peace will be costlier, he is convinced. Therefore, Ukraine must remain free and democratic, which is in everyone's interest.

Michael Roth is one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine. He has been chairing the Bundestag committee on foreign affairs since December 15, 2021. In 2013-2021, he was State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.