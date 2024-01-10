Italy's Defense Chief Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Wednesday that Italy continues to strongly support Ukraine in the war triggered by Russia's February 2022 invasion.

This was reported by ANSA , according to Ukrinform.

"Our support to Ukraine remains strong and totally unchanged," he told the Lower House of the Italian Parliament.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 19, the Italian Cabinet of Ministers adopted a law extending until the end of 2024 the supply to Ukraine of "means, materiel, and equipment" to support military efforts against Russia.

The Italian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the supplies would include weapons, power generators, and "everything necessary to support military operations to protect the unarmed civilian population."

Earlier on December 8, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, said Rome had already donated seven defense packages to Ukraine.