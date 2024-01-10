Media Reports Of Patriot Missile Supplies To Be Suspended“Exaggeration” Stratcom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Media reports citing anonymous sources, claiming that further supplies of Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine are under threat should not be taken as“ultimate truth”.

The explainer came following an article by The New York Times that warned, citing unnamed sources, that the U.S. will not be able to provide Patriot air defense systems already delivered to Ukraine with more missiles.

“The information of The New York Times should not be taken as the ultimate truth. The publication is not an official source of information. This is not the first time that unconfirmed panic publications appeared on its pages,” the statement reads.

The problem of a shortage of anti-aircraft guided missiles does exist,“but such statements are certainly an exaggeration”.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's partners are working on the issue of an uninterrupted supply of missiles for Ukrainian air defence.

The watchdog recalls that Japan has agreed to supply its Patriot missiles to the United States; Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Spain will purchase up to a thousand missiles for Patriot complexes to strengthen NATO air defense.

"Thanks to this, Ukraine will not be left without ammunition because the allies are taking these steps precisely to provide Ukraine with missiles uninterruptedly," StartCom stressed.

Patriot air defence systems are capable of shooting down Russian Kinzhal aero ballistic missiles and other air targets.

In the face of massive missile attacks by the enemy, Patriot systems have been saving the lives of thousands of Ukrainians.