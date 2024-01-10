Armenian Diplomat Claims Regression In Talks With Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"There is a 'certain regression' in Azerbaijan's peace treaty
proposals," Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a
press conference with Greek counterpart Yorgos Gerapetritis, Azernews reports.
"Yes, I would say that we see a certain regression in
Azerbaijan's proposals in terms of content on certain points of the
text, but also a certain progress in several other directions. The
countries should recognise mutual territorial integrity without any
ambiguity. This is an issue where maximum clarity is needed. And
the final peace treaty should provide this clarity," Mirzoyan
added.
Mirzoyan noted that the delimitation process "may take years,
but the peace treaty should specify clear grounds for the process."
Any uncertainty in the two issues, he said, could become a ground
for further escalation.
"Armenia believes that negotiations with Azerbaijan should
continue on Western platforms, as it was earlier," Sargis
Khandanyan, head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign
Relations said at a briefing.
"It is very important for us to continue the already formed
negotiation formats. You know that the format of meetings of
foreign ministers has been formed in Washington, as well as the
format of negotiations between the leaders of the countries
mediated by the European Union. This adds legitimacy to the
negotiations," he noted.
