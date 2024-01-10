Azerbaijan Is Nearing Completion Of Its Section Of Zangazur Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Road and railway construction along the corridor, which will
serve as a route from China to Turkiye, is expected to be completed
by the end of 2024, according to an article by TRT World, Azernews reports.
"While railway and road construction in the Azerbaijani part of
the Zangazur corridor is progressing rapidly, Armenia is not taking
any steps to realise the project. In the absence of an agreement
with Armenia, Azerbaijan is also working on alternative routes,"
the author notes.
The publication stresses that the motorway, some sections of
which have four lanes and others six, includes 58 subways, 27
bridges, and three tunnels. The construction, coordinated by the
State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan, is being carried out by Turkish
companies.
"Turkiye and Azerbaijan also have a railway project that will
connect the Turkish city of Kars with Nakhchivan. The realisation
of the project will start within this year. Once these projects are
completed, a new transport link will be created between Turkiye and
Azerbaijan. At the same time, uninterrupted road and railway
communication between Turkiye and Russia via Azerbaijan will be
ensured," the author concluded.
MENAFN10012024000195011045ID1107704063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.