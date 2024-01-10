The Motor Enclave 'Cars En Coffee' Poised To Become Largest Car Show In Florida

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The Motor Enclave will park 1,000+ cars on its 1.6-mile Formula 1-style track. World-renowned automotive influencer Tim Burton (a.k.a. "Shmee150") to host event

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / The Motor Enclave has received an overwhelming response to the announcement of its inaugural "Cars En Coffee" event coming January 13, 2024. Cars En Coffee is a free event open to the public that will be held at The Motor Enclave Tampa, a 200-acre experiential motorsports venue conveniently located at the corner of I-4 and I-75, less than 15 minutes from downtown Tampa.

The Motor Enclave Cars En Coffee Graphic

The Motor Enclave Cars En Coffee 1st Edition coming on January 13, 2024, from 8-11 a.m.

Since the initial announcement in November, The Motor Enclave has received over 2,500 RSVPs for this free admission event and is preparing to fill its 1.6-mile Formula 1-designed track for the car show, cleverly named "Cars En Coffee." The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 13 from 8-11 a.m. and is open to classic, exotic, muscle and any other collector vehicles.

Automotive content creator Tim Burton (a.k.a. "Shmee150") will serve as honorary host of the event and be present to meet and greet fans, and shoot content for his vast social media audience. Tim is known globally for sharing his personal experiences in the luxury automotive world via content with an honest and personal touch that is not found elsewhere. He connects with fans, friends, followers and partners via many social media streams, and in particular YouTube videos.

"What other way is there to open the largest Private Garage community in the world than hosting the largest car show in Florida and having one of the top automotive content creators in the world present?" said Enclave Founder/CEO Brad Oleshansky. "Construction of our motorsport paradise is coming to an end and our outlook for corporate and public events has never been greater. I want this event and future Cars En Coffee's to be free to the public so all enthusiasts can enjoy our facility."

About The Motor Enclave: The Motor Enclave is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. Our 200-acre development in Tampa, Florida, includes a 1.6-mile Hermann Tilke-designed driving circuit, a 2-acre vehicle dynamics pad, a 100-acre off-road experience with miles of purpose-built trails, a 37,000-square-foot corporate event center, and the largest Private Garage community in the world with more than 300 privately-owned luxury garages. Every adrenaline-filled detail has been designed and engineered around delivering memorable experiences to our owners/members, corporate clients, and the general public. Complete details can be found at

Contact Information:

Hank Johnson

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

864-918-1802

Brad Oleshansky

CEO

[email protected]

Chas Ostezan

CRO

[email protected]

248-878-3651

SOURCE: The Motor Enclave

View the original press release on newswire.