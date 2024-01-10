Tragic Loss: Terrorist Attack Claims Lives Of 3 Police Officers In Kohat

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a devastating incident, terrorists targeted a police checkpost near Lachi Toll Plaza on the Indus Highway in Kohat, resulting in the martyrdom of three dedicated police personnel and an innocent civilian.

The fallen heroes are identified as Lance Head Constable Amjad, Head Constable Junaid, and Constable Waqar, along with civilian Noor Muhammad from Lakki Marwat.

Upon receiving the information about the attack, a sizable police force swiftly arrived at the scene, cordoning off the area and initiating a search operation to apprehend the assailants responsible for this heinous act.