Bradford White Corporation To Spotlight Diverse Catalog Of High-Performing, High-Efficiency Solutions At AHR Expo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A wide range of available products from Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars® Heating Systems and Niles Steel Tank will demonstrate the trusted U.S.-based manufacturer's commitment to quality and innovation

AMBLER, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation , an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase the variety of high-performance and high-efficiency products available through its subsidiary brands at AHR Expo 2024 , the premier heating and cooling industry event.

AHR Expo, the top annual networking and education event and product expo for heating and cooling professionals, will be held in Chicago Jan. 22-24.

"Every year, AHR Expo serves as an essential gathering for the hard-working men and women driving the evolution of our industry," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White. "It's a fantastic opportunity for us to highlight the comprehensive catalog of innovative solutions we offer and to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to helping distributors, contractors and other professionals meet the needs of their customers as the industry continues to transform."

Representatives from Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars® Heating Systems and Niles Steel Tank will be available at Booth N2131 during the event to meet with attendees and demonstrate the following products:





Bradford White Water Heaters:

Infiniti® GS and GR Tankless Water Heaters, ElectriFLEX SeriesTM Commercial Electric Water Heater, AeroTherm® Series Heat Pump Water Heater with Bradford White ConnectTM, Residential Electric Water Heater with ICON ETM, eF Series® Ultra High Efficiency Commercial Gas Water Heater and PowerStor Series® SS Indirect.

Laars Heating Systems: Laars E-ThermTM

Commercial Heat Pump Water Heater, FT Series Commercial Wall Hung Boiler, NeoTherm® XTR Boiler or Volume Water Heater, MagnaTherm® FT Boiler, FT Series Wall Hung Combination Boiler, FT Series Floor Standing Combination Boiler, Commercial Electric Boiler, OmniTherm® Boiler or Volume Water Heater, and Commercial Tankless Electric Water Heaters. Niles Steel Tank: Temperature Maintenance Tank, Power Plate Water Heating System and Commercial Heat Pump Stratification Tank.

The AHR Expo brings together manufacturers and suppliers of all sizes and specialties to share ideas and showcase the future of HVACR technology. It's the industry's best place for OEMs, engineers, contractors, facility operators, architects, educators, and other professionals to experience everything new in HVACR and build the vital relationships that grow businesses and careers.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit .

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit .

