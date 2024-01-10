Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill Announces Gift A Meal Partnership To Help Heal Hunger With A Snap!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The rapidly growing fast-casual Middle Eastern concept is giving their guests a chance to donate 1 meal to their local food bank by taking pictures of their food, starting Jan 3, 2024



Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill , the Fast Casual Restaurant destination for their authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, announces a new collaboration with Gift A Meal, an innovative cause-marketing platform committed to addressing local hunger in the local communities where Naf Naf restaurants operate.

Through this collaboration, every customer who captures a photo of their delicious Naf Naf order will trigger a donation to a local food bank. The initiative is designed to provide a meal to those in need, aligning with Naf Naf Grill's commitment to bring people together and share a meal beyond the dining table.

"We are very excited to embark on this journey with Gift A Meal, we remain focused on making a real positive impact in the community. The goal is to contribute in helping those facing food insecurity especially after the holidays which is a critical time when donations drop. We look forward to the shared success and impact this program will bring, as we work together to make a difference, one photo, one meal at a time."

-Nico Nieto, CMO of Naf Naf Grill.

"GiftAMeal is thrilled to join forces with Naf Naf.. Everything on Naf's is delicious, fresh and beautiful, and their craveable food leads to mouth-watering photos and now customers can turn those into a meal for their local community food bank! We are excited to watch the Naf Naf customers help heal hunger across 12 states - spice it up and share a photo!" - Gift A Meal's Alison Van Bergen

The program will be available across all Naf Naf Grill 39 locations nationwide, until the end of February.

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf's genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest's liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to freshly ground falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 39 locations nationwide. For more information, visit

