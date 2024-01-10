Freecast Debuts Transformational Streaming Ecosystem And Monetization Solution At CES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A new streaming model from FreeCast offers a lifeline to a struggling media industry and frustrated consumers.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, FreeCast announced its vision for a next-gen streaming media ecosystem and an innovative revenue strategy to accompany it. For years the media industry has been struggling with declining pay-TV revenues, but the direct-to-consumer streaming products designed to replace them have not been profitable. Likewise, consumers have become increasingly frustrated by a fragmented experience and fast-rising costs. In response, FreeCast is proposing a new model that will put an end to the so-called Streaming Wars, alleviating the biggest pain points for consumers, big media companies, and advertisers alike.

FreeCast's proposal is a unified streaming experience, bringing content from multiple providers into a single one-stop-shop, where consumers can both easily find the content they're looking for, and manage their subscriptions and payments. This directly addresses both consumer frustration with too many streaming services, and the high customer acquisition costs that are making it impossible for current streaming providers to achieve profitability.

FreeCast plans to achieve immediate scale with this new model via commercial partnerships, allowing the company to reach millions of consumers, rather than paying to acquire customers one-by-one, only for them to churn out months later. Partnerships with apartment communities, condominiums, campus housing, and the hospitality industry will put FreeCast in the hands of thousands of new users with each new deal struck.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley explained the value proposition for the media industry. "We've spent years analyzing the media industry, and the problems are clear: it's fragmentation and duplicated costs. Our ecosystem eliminates that by consolidating the content, the consumer eyeballs, the revenue generation, and the infrastructure to deliver it all into a single system. By offering this as a turn-key solution to the big media companies, we allow them to focus on what they do best, which is making content, and stop losing money on what they haven't been doing well, which is delivering that content to the consumer in a post-cable world."

