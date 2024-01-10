REGENXBIO Announces Presentation At The Hawaiian Eye And Retina 2024 Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX ) today announced that it will present data from the Phase II AAVIATE® trial of suprachoroidal ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) at Hawaiian Eye and Retina 2024 Meeting being held January 13-19, 2024 in Maui, HI. ABBV-RGX-314 is an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic being developed in collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy and other additional chronic retinal conditions.

Title: Suprachoroidal delivery of investigational ABBV-RGX-314 for neovascular AMD: Results from the Phase II AAVIATE® study

Presenter: John D. Pitcher, III, M.D., Eye Associates of New Mexico

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 2:47 p.m. EST

REGENXBIO will host a conference call Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. EST with Dr. Pitcher and Allen Ho, M.D., FACS, FASRS, Co-Director, Wills Eye Retina Service and Director, Retina Research, to discuss these results and the ABBV-RGX-314 program.

Conference call details

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link . Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link . A copy of the slides being presented will be available via the Company's investor website. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available via the Company's investor website approximately two hours after the call's conclusion.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8 and AAV9. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

