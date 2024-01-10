Lebanon Lodges Complaint To UNSC Against Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Lebanon on Wednesday instructed its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Hadi Hashem to lodge a grievance before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in response to a recent Israeli complaint regarding Lebanon's alleged non-compliance with UNSC Resolution 1701.

In a press release, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said Lebanon strongly condemns the nonstop hostilities committed by Israeli occupation forces against Lebanon since October 7, coinciding with its war on Gaza, citing documented evidence of Israel's violation of Resolution 1701.

The ministry highlighted incidents where Israel targeted Lebanese territories, manipulating facts by blaming Lebanon for its blatant violations of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The complaint includes extensive evidence of Israeli occupation military operations breaking Para 1 of Resolution 1701, it said, citing the use of internationally banned phosphorus shells targeting areas in southern Lebanon.

However, the ministry reiterated its steadfast policy of self-defense and pursuit of its legitimate rights through lawful means, seeking the comprehensive application of Resolution 1701 by the United Nations Security Council, de-escalation, and calm along the Blue Line. (end)

