Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3131559 BEIRUT -- Lebanon instructs its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Hadi Hashem to lodge a grievance before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in response to a recent Israeli complaint regarding Lebanon's alleged non-compliance with UNSC Resolution 1701.

3131553 CAIRO -- Egypt signs a USD 1.5 billion agreement with a consortium led by the Saudi ACWA Power Company for a 1.1 gigawatt wind power plant project in Suez Gulf and Gabal El-Zeit areas.

3131538 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces arrest 26 Palestinians in the West Bank, including a previously freed prisoner and a cancer patient.

3131528 KUWAIT -- Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa declares an "internal armed conflict" in the country, ordering security forces to "neutralize" several criminal groups accused of spreading extreme violence in the Latin American nation, according to CNN.

3131521 ISLAMABAD -- At least three policemen and a citizen are killed in a militant attack targeting a police check post in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, say police. (end)

mt







