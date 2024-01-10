Inside Information, Profit Warning: Aspocomp Expects That Its Net Sales And Operating Result For 2023 Will Fall Below The Given Financial Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside Information, January 10, 2024, at 2:10 p.m. (Finnish time)

Aspocomp is lowering its net sales and operating result forecast for 2023 due to low net sales, weakened product mix and significantly higher material costs. Material consumption was increased by a temporary production process disruption during the fourth quarter. Material usage is estimated to normalize during the first quarter. The production disruption also affected production volumes and net sales at the end of the year. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, the 2023 net sales are expected to amount to approximately EUR 32.3 million and the 2023 operating result to approximately EUR 1.7–1.9 million negative.



In its previous outlook for 2023 (released on October 27, 2023), Aspocomp estimated that its net sales for 2023 would be clearly below the 2022 level and its operating result for 2023 would remain negative. In 2022, net sales amounted to EUR 39.1 million and the operating result to EUR 4.5 million.

Aspocomp's Financial Statements bulletin for the period January 1 – December 31, 2023, will be released on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at around 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time).

For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO, montonen(at)aspocomp.

