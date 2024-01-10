Japan Breaks 34K Barrier

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell Wednesday, with China's CSI 300 closing at near five-year lows, though Japan defied the trend to extend its 33-year high.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 popped 678.54 points, or 2%, to 34,441.72, its highest level since March 1990.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index lost 92.74 points, or 0.6%, to 16,097.28.
Korea's market went south as the country's unemployment rate hit a 23-month high.
Australia's weighted consumer price index - defined as the weighted average CPI of Australia's eight capital cities - climbed 4.3% year on year, slightly lower than the 4.4% increase expected from a Reuters poll.
In other markets
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dipped 15.37 points, or 0.5%, to 3,277.13, hitting its lowest level since Jan. 31, 2019.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index fell 18 points or 0.6%, to 3,179.96.
In Taiwan, the Taiex slumped 69.86 points, or 0.4%, to 17,465.63.
In Korea, the Kospi index backtracked 19.26 points, or 0.8%, to 2,541.98.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dropped 75 points, or 0.6%, to 11,769.40.
In Australia, the ASX 200 slid 52.06 points, or 0.7%, to 7,468.46.
