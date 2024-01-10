Bicyclette Cookshop's Executive Chef Named“Chopped” Champion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Local Naples Executive Chef, Kayla Pfieffer. Wins Food Network's season finale of 'Chopped'

Executive Chef Pfieffer was named "Champion" on the Food Network's season finale of 'Chopped.' The Naples local chef watched the final episode among her staff and guests at Bicyclette Cookshop's seasonal finale watch party."I am overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement," said Executive Chef Pfeiffer."This journey has been one of the most intense culinary challenges I've ever faced. Each basket was a mystery, each round a battle against time and creativity. Winning this competition is a testament to the long hours of training, the sacrifices made, and the support of my loved ones."Pfeiffer and her three chef competitors had 15 minutes to figure out what to do with these diverse ingredients and prepare them in a way that would appeal to the show's three-member judging panel which included Iron Chef and mŏkbar chef Esther Choi.Pfeiffer and her culinary team at Bicyclette Cookshop was named as one Southwest Florida's best new restaurants in 2023 by Gulfshore Life and was compared to the surrealist painter Rene Magritte for her ability to present familiar food in unfamiliar, creative ways by the Naples Daily News.###About Bicyclette Cooktop:Bicyclette Cookshop, spearheaded by the talented and renowned Chef Kayla Pfeiffer, is a vibrant addition to Naples' restaurant scene, offering a fusion of traditional and unconventional New American cuisine. Chef Pfeiffer, a Culinary Institute of America alumna with experience under Michelin-starred chefs, brings her unique culinary flair and passion to Bicyclette, creating an unforgettable dining experience that blends great food with a lively atmosphere. Her journey from Connecticut to Naples has culminated in this culinary gem, where every dish and detail reflects her distinctive style and commitment to excellence.About Food Network:FOOD NETWORK ( ) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to more than 74 million U.S. households and draws an average of 50 million unique web users monthly with a social footprint of 71 million, while Food Network Magazine reaches 11 million readers. Food Network is part of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products which also include: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit

