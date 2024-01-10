Ralph Nelson Joins Kleinschmidt Associates As Senior Engineering Consultant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) e.jpeg" width="287" height="300" alt="Ralph Nelson, P.E." style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Ralph Nelson, P.E.

Seasoned engineering professional with more than 40 years of industry experience.

- Adam Haskell, Engineering Technical Director at KleinschmidtPITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Ralph Nelson , P.E. as Senior Engineering Consultant.Ralph, a seasoned civil/structural hydraulic engineer, brings over four decades of diverse experience to his new role. His expertise spans planning, licensing, permitting support, and the design and construction of hydroelectric and industrial projects. As a former Project Manager, Project Engineer, and Engineer, he has led feasibility and environmental studies, hydrologic and hydraulic analyses, and provided critical support for licensing and permitting activities. His design experience includes work with steel, wood, and concrete, and he has conducted structural analyses for powerhouses, dams, intake structures, and related facilities. Ralph has designed several fish passage structures, including nature-like fishways, Denil, vertical slots, and eel ramps.“Ralph brings a wealth of hydro industry knowledge and experience to Kleinschmidt and our clients. We are confident Ralph's skill set will complement and enhance our engineering team and look forward to Ralph's expertise's positive impacts on our projects and staff's development.” Adam Haskell, Engineering Technical Director.“I am thrilled to return to Kleinschmidt, where I began my career, and work with such an experienced, innovative team dedicated to serving the hydropower industry. I look forward to contributing my skills and expertise to help the team achieve its goals”, says Ralph Nelson, Senior Engineering ConsultantRalph holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University. He is an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Maine Section. Ralph is also a Registered Professional Engineer in Maine.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt's team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit .

