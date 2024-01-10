Nimonik Expands Into The United States With Acquisition Of Document Center, An Industry Standards Reseller

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jonathan BrunMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To grow its support of the U.S. and international manufacturing and industrial sectors, Nimonik Inc. (Nimonik) announced the acquisition of Document Center Inc. (Document Center), a 41-year-old industrial standards compliance information company based in California. Claudia Bach, owner of Document Center, will stay on with Nimonik as a strategic advisor and Kyle Bach, president of Document Center will become Nimonik's Vice-President.The acquisition comes at a pivotal time for industry and businesses striving to improve their compliance programs, engineering data management, regulatory monitoring, and ESG reporting. Nimonik's software solutions allow organizations to meet all those requirements more effectively.The team at Nimonik is excited to offer its modern platform to over 5,000 Document Center customers and the broader market across the United States. Nimonik covers over 550,000 regulations worldwide in over 600 jurisdictions and Document Center has over 500,000 Industrial Standards in its online store and subscription platform. Combined, the two companies offer the only integrated solution to manage compliance information from both regulations and standards. Document Center customers will gain access to regulatory data across the United States and internationally.The acquisition of Document Center is the fifth by Nimonik, founded in 2008, and establishes the company as the premier provider of compliance data for the industry. With the creation of an office in Oakland, California, Nimonik will be able to better service its customers across the United States.Claudia Bach explains,“For many years now, our subscribers have requested that we enhance our existing service by introducing digital tools that would permit the customization necessary to efficiently meet the compliance needs of individual customers. It gives us great pleasure to jointly announce this new stage in the process of continual improvement. We have been very careful to choose an appropriate partner to continue our legacy of commitment to the standards community. With Nimonik, we are confident that the new alignment will result in the very best combination of sensitively curated content, technical expertise, and client-oriented focus.”Jonathan Brun, Nimonik's CEO stated:“Since I began my career in compliance, access to industrial standards has always been an issue for our customers. This acquisition will create the world's only integrated compliance solution with both regulations and standards. This combination will allow engineering teams and compliance teams to work together to ensure ongoing operational compliance across their locations. I am excited to work with Claudia and Kyle and the entire team at Document Center to help companies improve their compliance programs.”About Nimonik Inc.Nimonik is a compliance software and data company providing an integrated compliance management solution to meet regulatory requirements and industry standards. The Nimonik software helps businesses and governments identify their obligations and requirements, track regulations for changes, and determine their compliance.Based in Montreal with offices in Shanghai, Toronto, and Calgary, Nimonik Inc. has a global presence and a team of experts dedicated to providing the best possible service to its clients. Its commitment to excellence is demonstrated by the acquisitions of Document Center (2024), Templegate (2023), MediaLogic (2022), Envitool (2017), and Conformance Check (2016).About Document CenterDocument Center Inc. is an information distributor based in Silicon Valley. Selling standards since 1982 and on the web since 1993, Document Center Inc. is a leader in the dissemination of conformance information for business. Document Center Inc. currently monitors over 500,000 standards from all disciplines and jurisdictions. Especially known for its strength in the Medical Devices industry, the company has thousands of customers who depend on its notification services to keep their standards collections up-to-date. Document Center can be reached at: ....

