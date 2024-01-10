NFC Chips Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 11.6 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NFC Chips Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The qualitative report published by Exactitude Consultancy research on the“NFC Chips Market offers an in-depth examination of the current trends, latest expansions, conditions, market size, various drivers, limitations, and key players along with their profile details. The NFC Chips Market report offers historical data for 2018 to 2023 and also makes available the forecast data from the year 2024 to 2030 which is based on revenue. With the help of all this information research reports helps the Market contributors to expand their market positions. With the benefit of all these explanations, this market research report recommends a business strategy for present market participants to strengthen their role in the market. This report analyzes the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on the NFC Chips Market from a Global and Regional perspective.

The global NFC Chip market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.91 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.19 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players are covered in the NFC Chips Market Report:

NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Qualcomm Incorporated, AMS AG (formerly known as Austria micro systems), Renesas Electronics Corporation, Inside Secure, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ON Semiconductor, Gemalto (now part of Thales Group), EM Microelectronic (a subsidiary of Swatch Group), Identiv, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Impinj, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Silicon Labs, Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Recent Developments:

31 February 2022 – The NTAG 22x DNA family of NFC tags, introduced by NXP Semiconductors, has tamper-detection and condition-monitoring functions on a single chip. These NFC tags are made to be used with consumer goods, medical devices, and smart home accessories.

2 November 2021 – STMicroelectronics has just released an affordable NFC Type 2 Tag IC with improved NDEF and privacy capabilities. The solution delivers a new mix of cost and capability for high-volume utilization applications including customer engagement, product information, and brand protection.

Regional Analysis:

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Asia pacific accounted for the largest market in the NFC Chip market. Asia pacific accounted for the 38 percent market share of the global market value. Some governments in the region have actively promoted cashless and digital payment methods to enhance financial inclusion and reduce reliance on physical cash. These initiatives have contributed to the growth of NFC-based payments. Many Asian countries have modernized their retail and public transportation infrastructure to accept contactless payments, encouraging consumers to use NFC-enabled devices for convenience. Asia-Pacific has experienced a significant e-commerce boom, and NFC technology is often used for secure online payments through mobile apps and websites. The region has seen substantial growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, with applications in smart cities, connected devices, and industrial automation. NFC is used in various IoT applications, contributing to its demand.

Increasing awareness of the benefits of NFC technology for convenience and security has driven its adoption among consumers and businesses in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific countries have made significant investments in technology infrastructure, including 5G networks and IoT deployments, creating an environment conducive to NFC technology growth. Technology companies, financial institutions, and retailers in the Asia-Pacific region have formed partnerships and collaborations to promote NFC-based payment solutions and other NFC applications.

Market Segment Analysis:

The NFC Chips Market Report provides a preliminary review of the industry, definitions, classifications, and enterprise chain shape. Market analysis is furnished for the worldwide markets which include improvement tendencies, hostile view evaluation, and key regions development. Development policies and plans are discussed, and manufacturing strategies and fee systems are also analyzed.

NFC Chips Market by Storage Capacity, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Up to 64 Bytes

65 to 168 Bytes

169 to 180 Bytes

181 to 540 Bytes

Above 540 Bytes

NFC Chips Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Smartphones

Laptops & Notebooks

Smart Cards

Televisions

Point of Sales Systems

Medical Devices

Vehicles

Others (Smart Wearables, Printers, etc.)

NFC Chips Market by End Use Industry, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Building & Infrastructure

Others (Industrial, Media & Entertainment, etc.)

NFC Chips Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The objectives of the report are:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of the NFC Chips Market in the global market.

– To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value, and market share of the global NFC Chips Market for key players.

– Determine, explain, and forecast the market by type, end-use, and region.

– Analyze market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks of key global regions.

– Discover significant trends and factors driving or restricting market growth.

– Analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders, identifying high-growth segments.

– Critically analyze each submarket in terms of individual growth trends and its contribution to the market.

– Understand competitive developments such as agreements, expansions, new launches products, and market holdings.

– Strategically outline key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Significant Features and Key Highlights of the NFC Chips Market Reports:

– Detailed overview of The NFC Chips Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the industry.

– In-depth market breakdown by Type, Application, etc.

– Historic, existing, and predictable market size in terms of extent and worth.

– Recent manufacturing trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of The NFC Chips Market.

– Approaches to significant performers and product help.

– Prospective and niche sectors/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Table of contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Drivers Product Research, and Research Objectives Scope NFC Chips Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – Basic Information of NFC Chips Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying Market Dynamics – Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of NFC Chips

Chapter 4: NFC Chips Market Factor Analysis Presentation Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Display by Type, End-User, and County 2024-2030

Chapter 6: Assessment of Major Manufacturers in NFC Chips market Comprising Competitive Landscape, and Company Profiles

Chapter 7: To evaluate the Market by segments, countries, and manufacturers, with revenue share and sales by main countries for these different regions.

Chapters 8 and 9: Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source Display

Conclusion: All findings and estimates are provided at the end of the NFC Chips Market report. It also includes key drivers and opportunities along with regional analysis. The segment analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

The NFC Chips Market report gives answers to the following:

What guidelines are followed by key performers to contest this COVID-19 condition?

What are the important matters drivers, opportunities, challenges, and dangers of the market?

will face surviving?

Which are the essential market players in the NFC Chips Market industry?

What is the forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global market for the duration of the forecast period (2024-2030)?

What could be the anticipated value of the NFC Chips Market marketplace during the forecast period?

