Review Petition Filed Against SC’S Decision On Abrogation Of Article 370

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 10 (IANS) A review petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the five-judge Constitution Bench's decision on abrogation of Article 370.

Confirming this, one of the original petitioners, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan told reporters that he had filed the review petition in the apex court today.

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on December 11, 2023 unanimously held that the Parliament's right to abrogate Article 370 was absolute.

According to law, the review petition against any decision of the Supreme Court must be filed within 30 days of the announcement of the decision.

The review petition has to be heard by the same Bench that passed the original order.

Since one of the judges out of the five who delivered the historic judgment, Justice Sanjay Kishen Koul has since retired, the review petition will be heard by the remaining four judges who sat on the original Constitution Bench.

