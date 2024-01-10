Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size & Share To Surpass USD 195.6 Billion, At A 3.8% CAGR By 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Increasing demand for digital health integration and technological advancements will likely drive cardiovascular drug demand. WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiovascular drugs market was valued at US$ 142.8 billion in 2022. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 195.6 billion . Cardiovascular treatments may become more targeted and effective with genomics and personalized medicine advances. By identifying a patient's genetic profile and specific risks, tailored treatment can help improve outcomes and reduce side effects. Researchers are working on new drug classes and therapies to treat cardiovascular disease, like gene therapies, RNA-based therapeutics, and stem cell therapies. By using these innovations, traditional medications could be rendered less effective and less durable. With digital health technologies like wearables and remote monitoring, cardio conditions could be better managed. Monitoring in real-time, coupled with data analytics, could lead to more proactive and personalized interventions. Download Sample PDF of this Strategic Report @ Cardiovascular Drugs Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details

Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 142.8 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 195.6 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.8

No. of Pages 241 Segments covered Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel

Research may continue into combinations of drugs with complementary mechanisms. The use of combination therapies may lead to better patient compliance and efficacy for cardiovascular diseases. Biosimilar versions may become more competitive as some cardiovascular drugs' patents expire. As a result, essential medications may be more affordable and easier to access.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Based on drug class, the anti-clotting agents (anti-coagulants and platelet aggregation inhibitors) will drive the cardiovascular drugs market.

North America accounts for the majority of market share as cardiovascular disease incidence rises.

Based on indication, the hypertension segment is anticipated to drive demand for cardiovascular drugs. In terms of distribution channels, hospital pharmacy is expected to drive the market for cardiovascular drugs.

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: Growth Drivers



Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death, morbidity, and disability in the world, including heart disease, hypertension, and coronary artery disease. The need for cardiovascular drugs has increased as these conditions become more prevalent. Cardiovascular diseases are on the rise as the global population ages. Older individuals, increasing in the cardiovascular drug market, often manage heart-related conditions with medications.

Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and smoking all contribute to the rise in cardiovascular diseases. These lifestyle factors are expected to increase the demand for cardiovascular drugs. Medical research and technology advances have led to the development of new cardiovascular drugs. Innovative treatments developed by pharmaceutical companies can drive market growth. Cardiovascular drugs are approved and commercialized by regulatory bodies. Innovative therapies can thrive in markets with favorable regulatory environments and faster approval processes. A greater awareness of cardiovascular diseases among patients could lead to an increase in medication demand. Educational initiatives and public awareness campaigns have significantly increased this trend over the past few years.

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: Regional Landscape



Cardiovascular drugs are expected to be in high demand in North America. North America continues to experience a significant burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), accounting for a significant share of the overall burden of disease. Several cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension and coronary artery disease, are prevalent, resulting in a high demand for cardiovascular drugs.

Healthcare expenditures in North America are relatively high in the United States and Canada. This financial commitment to healthcare infrastructure and services enhances access to and utilization of cardiovascular drugs.

Pharmaceutics research and development are centered in North America, especially in the United States. Technological advances and drug discovery have introduced innovative cardiovascular drugs with improved efficacy and safety. In general, cardiovascular health is becoming more widely known among the public, which has led to a greater emphasis on prevention and early intervention. Government regulatory agencies, such as Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ensure cardiovascular medication safety and efficacy by overseeing drug approvals. Regulatory frameworks and government policies influence market dynamics.

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: Key Players

Leading companies follow market trends and launch generic heart failure drugs after patents on well-known drugs expire, per the latest cardiovascular drugs market analysis. In addition, the major drug manufacturers have established partnerships with academic institutions to develop innovative treatments and retain their competitive edge.



● ICU Medical Inc.

● Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

● Medtronic plc

● Terumo Corporation

● F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

● Baxter International

● BD

● Fresenius Kabi AG

● B. Braun SE ● Insulet Corporation

Key Developments



In January 2023 , Lupin launched an India-based generic version of a Novartis drug for heart failure following the expiration of the patents on Valsartan and Sacubitril. In addition, it is available under the brand names Arnipin and Valentas, both of which are used for treating heart failure. In January 2023, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched sacubitril + valsartan tablets for treating heart failure in India. The products are marketed as 'Sacu V'.

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: Segmentation

By Drug Class



Renin-Angiotensin System Blockers (ACE Inhibitors and Angiotensin Receptor Blockers)

Beta Blockers

Diuretics

Anti-Clotting Agents (Anti-Coagulants and Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors)

Antihyperlipidemics

Other Antihypertensive

Calcium Channel Blockers Others

By Indication



Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Arrhythmia Others

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America MEA

