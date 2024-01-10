UK Announces Ban On American XL Bully Dogs Amid Safety Concerns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Central Pet CremationsFALKIRK, STIRLINGSHIRE, SCOTLAND, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Central Pet Cremations shed some light on the current situation with XL Bully Dogs as of January 2024The United Kingdom has taken a significant step in safeguarding its communities by announcing a ban on the American XL Bully dog breed, effective from the 1st of February 2024. The decision comes in response to mounting concerns over the breed's aggressive behaviour and the potential danger it poses to the public.Starting from the 31st of December 2023, any activities related to breeding, selling, advertising, exchanging, gifting, rehoming, abandoning, or allowing XL Bully-type dogs to stray will be deemed criminal offences. Owners of existing XL Bully dogs are now subject to stringent regulations, including obtaining a Certificate of Exemption, ensuring their dogs are microchipped and neutered, and maintaining third-party public liability insurance. Furthermore, these dogs must be leashed and muzzled when in public spaces.Owners who opt not to keep their XL Bully dogs have until the 31st of January 2024 to have the dogs euthanised by a registered veterinarian. To support this process, the government is offering compensation of £200 towards the costs. In cases where owners choose to cremate their pets, pet crematoriums across the UK are providing specialised dog cremation services . However, it is important to note that applications for Certificates of Exemption were not being accepted at the time of the latest updates, with further details on this process expected to be provided.The XL Bully breed is not recognised by the UK Kennel Club and is considered a type of dog bred from various breeds. To help owners determine whether their dog falls under the XL Bully category, the government has provided specific breed specifications, with a minimum height requirement being a crucial factor. With this ban, the XL Bully becomes the fifth type of dog prohibited in the UK, joining the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro on the list of banned breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act.The ban on XL Bully dogs has generated mixed reactions within the community, with some owners protesting against it. Owners of XL Bully dogs are advised to stay informed about further updates and ensure compliance with the new regulations.As of January 2024, the situation regarding the XL Bully dog ban has further evolved, particularly in Scotland. Reports indicate that XL Bully dogs have been rehomed to Scotland following the ban's implementation in England and Wales, sparking concerns within the Scottish Government.In response to this influx, First Minister Humza Yousaf emphasised that Scotland should not become a "safe haven" for these dogs. He stressed the need for additional advice and potential policy changes to protect public safety, revealing that the Scottish Government's policy on XL Bully dogs is currently under urgent review.The situation has sparked debates on the effectiveness of breed-specific legislation, with some advocating for responsible ownership as a solution. Animal welfare organisations like the Scottish SPCA argue that responsible ownership and breeding practices should take precedence over breed-specific bans.In summary, the UK's ban on XL Bully dogs reflects concerns about public safety in light of past incidents involving this breed. While England and Wales have already implemented the ban with strict regulations, the situation in Scotland is still developing, with ongoing discussions and debates surrounding the best approach to ensure both public safety and animal welfare.Notable Attacks Involving XL Bully Dogs in the UK:October 2023: A woman in North Tyneside sustained serious injuries to her leg and arms after being attacked by a dog believed to be an XL Bully. Her two dogs were also injured. Two individuals were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog, and a total of five dogs were seized by the police.October 2023: A one-year-old boy was bitten on the leg by an XL Bully outside a hotel in Greenwich, London. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A man was charged with being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog, and the dog involved was destroyed.November 2021: A tragic incident occurred where a 10-year-old boy, Jack Lis, was mauled to death by an XL Bully in Wales.December 2021: A 55-year-old man, Adam Watts, was killed by an American Bully XL in Dundee, Scotland.May 2022: Bella-Rae Birch, a 17-month-old child, was attacked and killed in her home in Merseyside by the family's American Bully XL.These incidents highlight the potential danger posed by the breed, contributing to the decision to include XL Bullies in the list of banned breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act in the UK. The ban aims to prevent such tragic incidents and ensure public safety.

