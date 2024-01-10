GCC Bakery Products Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GCC Bakery Products Market Latest Report 2024-2032

Our report has categorized the market based on product type, bakery type, source, form, nature and distribution channel.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“GCC Bakery Products Market Report by Product Type (Bread and Rolls, Cakes & Pastries, Biscuits, and Others), Bakery Type (Artisanal Bakeries, In-Store Bakeries, and Others), Source (Whole Wheat Flour, Multi Grain Flour, and Others), Form (Fresh, Frozen), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Online Stores, and Others), and Country 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the GCC bakery products market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the GCC Bakery Products Market?

The GCC bakery products market size reached US$ 8.5 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the GCC Bakery Products Industry:

.Changing Consumer Preferences:

The GCC bakery products market is significantly influenced by evolving consumer preferences. As health awareness rises, there is a growing demand for bakery products with health benefits, such as whole-grain, gluten-free, and low-calorie options. This shift is driving bakeries to innovate and diversify their product offerings. Additionally, the increasing popularity of Western dietary patterns in the GCC countries has spurred the demand for a variety of bread and pastries, further fueling market growth. The trend towards convenience food due to busy lifestyles is also contributing, as pre-packaged and ready-to-eat bakery products gain popularity.

.Economic Development and Tourism:

The economic growth in GCC countries, characterized by rising disposable incomes, has positively impacted the bakery products market growth. Moreover, wealthier populations tend to spend more on premium and gourmet bakery products, driving the market growth. Furthermore, the booming tourism industry has led to an increased demand for diverse bakery products to cater to the tastes of international tourists. This scenario encourages local bakeries and international chains to expand their presence in the region, offering a wide range of products.

.Technological Advancements and Supply Chain Improvements:

Technological advancements in baking processes and supply chain optimizations are key factors driving the growth of the GCC bakery products market. Modern baking technologies enable higher production efficiency, better product quality, and longer shelf life, which are crucial for meeting the increasing demand. Improved logistics and distribution networks ensure timely delivery and freshness of bakery products, enhancing customer satisfaction. Additionally, online retailing and e-commerce platforms are making bakery products more accessible, further boosting market growth by reaching a wider consumer base in the region.

Leading Companies Operating in the GCC Bakery Products Industry:

.Agthia Group

.Al Jadeed Bakery

.Aryzta AG

.Dawn Food Products, Inc.

.Dofreeze LLC

.General Mills Inc.

.Kellogg Company

.Modern Bakery LLC

.Mondelez International

.Sunbulah Group

.Switz Group.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Breakup by Product Type:

.Bread and Rolls

oLoaves

oBaguettes

oRolls

oBurger Buns

oSandwich Slices

oCiabatta

oFrozen Bread

oOthers

.Cakes & Pastries

oCupcakes

oDessert Cakes

oSponge Cakes

oPastries

.Biscuits

oCookies

oCream Biscuits

oGlucose Biscuits

oMarie Biscuits

oNon-Salt Cracker Biscuits

oSalt Cracker Biscuits

oMilk Biscuits

oOthers

.Others

By product type, bread and rolls represented the largest segment as they are staple foods in the GCC, widely consumed due to their versatility and affordability.

Breakup by Bakery Type:

.Artisanal Bakeries

.In-Store Bakeries

.Others

By bakery type, the market is segmented into artisanal bakeries, in-store bakeries, and others.

Breakup by Source:

. Whole Wheat Flour

. Multi Grain Flour

. Others

By source, the market is categorized into whole wheat flour, multi grain flour, and others.

Breakup by Form:

.Fresh

.Frozen

By form, fresh represented the largest segment due to their taste and perceived quality, aligning with the region's emphasis on fresh food.

Breakup by Nature:

.Conventional

.Organic

By nature, organic represented the largest segment due to increasing health consciousness and a growing preference for natural ingredients among GCC consumers.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Convenience Stores

.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

.Independent Retailers

.Online Stores

.Others

By distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets represented the largest segment due to their wide accessibility and variety of options, meeting diverse consumer needs.

Countries Covered:

.Saudi Arabia

.United Arab Emirates

.Qatar

.Oman

.Kuwait

.Bahrain

Region wise, the market is divided into Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

GCC Bakery Products Market Trends:

The changing consumer preferences and an evolving food culture in the region have led to an increased demand for a wide variety of bakery products, ranging from traditional Arabic bread to international pastries and cakes. This shift is fueled by a growing expatriate population and urbanization, which have introduced diverse tastes and culinary influences.

The GCC countries are witnessing economic development and a rise in disposable income levels, enabling consumers to indulge in bakery treats more frequently. This economic prosperity has also spurred the expansion of bakery chains and the establishment of artisanal bakeries, contributing to market growth. Furthermore, health-consciousness among consumers is driving the demand for healthier bakery options, such as whole-grain bread and low-sugar pastries. Bakeries in the GCC are responding by offering these healthier alternatives, thus tapping into the health and wellness trend.

