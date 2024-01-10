Customized Travel Market Worth USD 236.55 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +10% - Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Customized Travel Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The Customized Travel Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Customized Travel Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Customized Travel Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Customized Travel Market in the coming years.

The Customized Travel market is projected to grow from USD 121.39 Billion in 2023 to USD 236.55 Billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2030.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : Airbnb, com, Expedia, TripAdvisor, MakeMyTrip, Agoda, Ctrip, Travelocity, Kayak, Trivago, Thomas Cook, TUI Group, Cox & Kings, I.S. Co. Ltd., Kuoni Travel, TourRadar, Virtuoso, American Express Travel, Jetsetter, Cox & Kings Travel and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

December 18, 2023: Roughly one year ago, they launched Airbnb-friendly apartments (AFA), the first marketplace to allow renters to find apartment buildings where they can also host their primary residence part-time on Airbnb. With housing costs still extraordinarily high and renting being a more popular option than buying, AFA represents an opportunity for renters to earn additional income to supplement their everyday expenses.

December 28, 2023: As the year draws to a close, digital travel platform, Agoda, uses AI technology to unveil the ultimate list of global destinations for an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration. Keeping in mind both the jet-setting, partygoer, and the family-friendly reveller, this top ten selection promises to deliver scenic views, electrifying parties, and an unmatched vibe to welcome the New Year.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Customized Travel Market. The major and emerging players of the Customized Travel Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Customized Travel market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Customized Travel market

Customized Travel Market by Type Value (USD Billion)

Within 7 Days

7-15 Days

Customized Travel Market by Application Value (USD Billion)

Sightseeing

Education

Business Travel

Customized Travel Market Regional Analysis/Insights

North America's customized travel market is characterized by a dynamic environment that is influenced by a range of consumer preferences, technological advancements, and changing travel trends. An increasing number of tourists in the US and Canada are looking for experiences that are customized and go beyond what is typically offered by travel agencies. The growing desire for customized itineraries that accommodate unique interests-from adventure and cultural discovery to gastronomic and wellness pursuits-is one noteworthy trend. The North American customized travel market is heavily reliant on technology, with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) gaining traction. These technologies are being used by online travel agencies and travel agencies to present destinations in an immersive way.

Customized travel is largely driven by the luxury travel industry in North America, where wealthy travelers seek out upscale and exclusive experiences. This market frequently requests custom itineraries with private lodging, individualized services, and VIP access to exclusive attractions. Luxury travel companies are taking advantage of this trend by using technology to provide digital sneak peeks at their handpicked experiences and opulent lodgings. Other key areas within the North American customized travel market are family and group travel. Businesses are customizing their offerings to meet the needs of varying age groups and preferences within families or travel groups. This entails creating family-friendly travel plans, creating activities appropriate for a range of age groups, and utilizing technology to enable group travel planning.

