Rare Disease Drug Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 10.6 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rare Disease Drug Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Rare Disease Drug Market Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Rare Disease Drug Market study offering the latest findings of our top researchers:

An informed market study has been uploaded to the source of Exactitude Consultancy is an in-depth analysis of Rare Disease Drug Market This research reports provides insights on current and future industry trends, enabling readers to identify products and services, driving revenue growth and profitability. This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report cites global certainties and assurances along with downstream and upstream analysis of key players. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global rare disease drug market is expected to grow from USD 190.10 Billion in 2023 to USD 384.82 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.60 % during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Rare Disease Drug Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Seagen Inc., Novartis AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Bayer AG, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pharmacyclics LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BioMarin, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd., Biogen, Amgen Inc., Sanofi, Alexion Pharmaceuticals and others.

Recent Developments:

December 27, 2023: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced the completion of its acquisition of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT), a radiopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of clinical and preclinical-stage radioligand therapies in development for the treatment of cancer.

December 6, 2023: Novartis announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Fabhalta® (iptacopan) as the first oral monotherapy for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)1. Fabhalta is a Factor B inhibitor that acts proximally in the alternative complement pathway of the immune system, providing comprehensive control of red blood cell (RBC) destruction within and outside the blood vessels (intra- and extravascular hemolysis [IVH and EVH]).

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

#request-a-sample

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

What`s New for 2024?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Rare Disease Drug Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Rare disease drug Market Report

Rare disease drug Market by Drug

Biologics

Non-biologics

Rare disease drug Market by Therapeutic Area

Cancer

Blood-related Disorders

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Respiratory Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Others

Rare disease drug Market by Patient

Adult

Pediatric

Rare disease drug Market by Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Rare disease drug Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the rare disease drug market. North America accounted for the 31 % market share of the global market value. North America consistently holds a pivotal position in the rare disease drug sector, driven by various factors. The region boasts a well-established healthcare infrastructure, featuring advanced research facilities, esteemed academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies leading the charge in rare disease research and drug development. Additionally, North America benefits from a robust regulatory framework, exemplified by agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which offers efficient processes for orphan drug designations and approvals. This regulatory support acts as a significant incentive for pharmaceutical companies to channel investments into the development of therapies for rare diseases.

The documented prevalence of rare diseases in North America, coupled with an increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and the public, has catalyzed heightened research initiatives and clinical trials for rare disease drugs. The region's economic strength and substantial healthcare expenditure further contribute to the accessibility of cutting-edge medical technologies, including next-generation sequencing and gene editing tools. These technological advancements, readily available in North America, play a crucial role in facilitating state-of-the-art research and development endeavors in the field of rare diseases.

** Note – This report sample includes:

Scope for 2024

Brief Introduction to the research report.

Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

Top players in the market

Research framework (structure of the report)

Research methodology adopted by the market insights

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

Chapter Outline of Rare Disease Drug Market:

- Rare Disease Drug Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- Rare Disease Drug Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- Rare Disease Drug Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- Rare Disease Drug Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- Rare Disease Drug Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- Rare Disease Drug Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- Rare Disease Drug Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Rare Disease Drug Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the Rare Disease Drug Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the Rare Disease Drug Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

- Country level market for Rare Disease Drug Market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Free up to 40 hours of customization.

Our More Reports:

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market size and Industry Trend 2023

3D Print Organ Market Growth Status and Outlook 2030

Diet Pill Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis to 2030

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Status and Outlook

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn