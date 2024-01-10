The Global Travel And Tourism Market Is Anticipated To Grow To USD 1057.57 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Travel and Tourism Market

Global Travel and Tourism Market include Expedia Group, Booking Holdings, Airbnb, Marriott International

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A complete study of the global Travel and Tourism Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key features like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. The report's primary aim is to supply an advance illustration of the latest development, scenario, and war situations impact on the worldwide industry and exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the Travel and Tourism Market. This study does a thorough going-over of the market and offers visions based on a market SWOT analysis. This report provides an overview of the technology development across regions, market size and forecasts, key market segments, and key industry players. It offers valuable information to the industry insiders, potential investors. It includes an exhaustive enquiry with the reliability of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. The market report also examines the current state of the Travel and Tourism industry, as well as our report contains an in-depth analysis of key market growth drivers such as market demand, supply chain, technology, and regulations.

The Global Travel and Tourism market size was valued at USD 658.26 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 1057.57 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2030.

Get the PDF Sample Copy of Travel and Tourism report @:

#request-a-sample

List of the Top key players Influencing this Market includes:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the Travel and Tourism markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

Expedia Group, Booking Holdings, Airbnb, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, TripAdvisor, Ctrip (now Trip Group), American Express Global Business Travel, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, The Walt Disney Company, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), AccorHotels, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Carnival Corporation & plc, Emirates Group, United Airlines Holdings, Royal Caribbean Group, Uber, Lyft

Recent Developments:

December 22, 2023: Uber wass thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration with the Indian Coast Guard, solidifying our position as its preferred mobility partner for official travel and daily commute. This partnership aims to revolutionize maritime mobility by providing efficient, dependable, and secure transportation services for Indian Coast Guard officers, staff, and their families nationwide. The Indian Coast Guard is seamlessly integrating Uber's ride-sharing technology through Uber for Business. This integration aims to effortlessly incorporate Uber's innovative solutions into the daily operations of the Indian Coast Guard, underscoring its commitment to adopting modern technologies for transformative change and enhancing the overall travel experience for its personnel.

December 05, 2023:

We all know that New York is the city that never sleeps - so what does it do instead? We dug into Lyft's data to find the ten spots where Lyft riders are most likely to stay past 3 a.m. It turns out people can be tempted to push their bedtime for: live entertainment (four of the top ten spots host events - including the top spot on our list), late-night eats and drinks, and a good outdoor space. But the number-one temptress of late-night revelry? You guessed it: dancing. So if you're a night owl, consider this your guide to what's hot when it's late in New York City.

Segmentation Analysis of the market:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Segments Covered in the Travel and Tourism Market Report:

Travel and Tourism Market by Type Value (USD Billion)

Leisure

Educational

Business

Sports

Medical Tourism

Others

Travel and Tourism Market by Application Value (USD Billion)

Public

Domestic

International

Travel and Tourism Market by Region Value (USD Billion)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The full Report of Travel and Tourism Market is Available@:

Regional Coverage:

Region Included: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level breakdown: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

North America accounted for the largest market in the Travel and Tourism market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. An important part of the North American economy is contributed by the travel and tourism sector, which is a vibrant and dynamic sector. This industry, which offers a wide range of services like lodging, travel, and attractions, makes a significant contribution to GDP, employment, and foreign exchange profits. The region appeals to both domestic and foreign tourists because of its diverse geography, rich cultural heritage, and modern technological advancements. The developed infrastructure and connectivity in North America are major factors contributing to the growth of the travel and tourism industry in the continent. The smooth transportation of tourists between various locations is facilitated by the existence of large airports, effective road and rail networks, and sophisticated communication systems.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Travel and Tourism market.

Product Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Travel and Tourism market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction of the Global Travel and Tourism Market

Overview of the Market

Scope of Report

Assumptions

Executive Summary

Research Methodology of Market Research Intellect

Data Mining

Validation

Primary Interviews

List of Data Sources

Global Travel and Tourism Market Outlook

Overview

Market dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Porters five force model

Value chain analysis

Global Travel and Tourism Market, By Product

Global Travel and Tourism Market, By Application

Global Travel and Tourism Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Travel and Tourism Market Competitive Landscape

Overview

Company Market Ranking

Key Development Strategies

Company Profiles

Appendix

With this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Travel and Tourism Market?

What you should look for in a Travel and Tourism?

What trends are driving the Market?

About the changing market behavior over time with strategic view point to examine competition?

Who are the main players in the market, and what is their market share?

How do companies set their prices in the market, and what is the competitive landscape like?

We offer customization on the Travel and Tourism market report based on specific client requirements:

Customization 20%.

Five Countries can be added as per your choice.

Five Companies can add as per your choice.

Free customization for up to 40 hours.

After-sales support for One year from the date of delivery.

Read More Trending Reports of Exactitude Consultancy:

Fuel Cells Market

Live Cell Imaging Market

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market

Cell Expansion Market

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn