Spas And Beauty Salons Market Size To Worth USD 195.09 Billion By 2030| With A 5.3% CAGR

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Spas and Beauty Salons Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global Spas and Beauty Salons market size valued ata USD 135.91 Billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 195.09 Billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 5.3%from 2024 to 2030.

Key companies profiled in Spas and Beauty Salons market:L'Oré al, Estée Lauder Companies, Shiseido, Unilever, Amorepacific Corporation, L'Occitane en Provence, Spafinder Wellness Inc., Six Senses Spas, Aman Spas, The Peninsula Spa, The Carlyle Hotel Spa, The Golden Door, Canyon Ranch, Miraval Resorts & Spas, Cal-a-Vie, Mii Amo Spa at Enchantment Resort, Mayflower Park Hotel & Spa, The Lodge at Woodloch, Como Shambhala Estate, Chiva-Som International Health Resort and other.

Recent Developments:

30 August 2023 – L'Oréal announced that it has completed the acquisition of distinctive luxury beauty brand, Aesop, in accordance with the terms announced on 3rd April 2023.

22 December 2023 – Unilever announced it has signed an agreement to acquire the premium biotech haircare brand K18. This marks another step in the optimisation of Unilever's portfolio towards higher growth areas. K18's range of six products help to identify and address the causes of hair damage, making them a favourite with both professionals and consumers.

Spas and Beauty Salons Market Research Methodology

Dividing the Global Spas and Beauty Salons Market by Product types and Application

Segments Covered in the Spas and Beauty Salons Market Report

Spas and Beauty Salons Market by Type of Traveler

Day Spas

Club Spas

Medical Spas

Destination Spas

Mineral Spring's Spa

Resort And Hotel Spas

Spas and Beauty Salons Market by Age Group

Hair

Skin

Nail

Others

Spas and Beauty Salons Market by Sales Channel

Men

Women

Regional Outlook of Global Spas and Beauty Salons

North America is anticipated to lead the global spa and beauty salon market during the projected period. Concerns about beauty and evolving lifestyles among consumers are connected to the growth of the sector. A change in the way that customers view spa and beauty salon services is another factor contributing to the expansion of the spa and beauty salon industry. It is anticipated that the adoption of international standards, together with innovative techniques and therapies for improved training programme to fulfil the expanding consumer needs, will propel the worldwide spa and beauty salon market. The demand for spas and beauty salons is also being driven by a rise in the number of working women, changing lifestyles, and a growing willingness to engage in personal care.

