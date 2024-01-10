Food And Beverages Market Worth USD 9.38 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +5.38% - Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food and Beverages Market

Food and Beverages Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The Food and Beverages Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Food and Beverages Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Food and Beverages Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Food and Beverages Market in the coming years.

The Food and Beverages market is projected to grow from USD 6.31 Billion in 2023 to USD 9.38 Billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% from 2024 to 2030.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : Nestlé, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez International, Tyson Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, General Mills, Kellogg's, Danone, Mars, Incorporated, Conagra Brands, The Hershey Company, SABMiller (now part of Anheuser-Busch InBev), Grupo Bimbo, Asahi Group Holdings, Sysco Corporation, JBS S.A. and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

29 November 2023 – Nestlé announced that it has developed N3 milk. Made from cow's milk, it has all the essential nutrients found in milk such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals. In addition, it contains prebiotic fibers, has a low lactose content and has over 15% fewer calories.

09 May 2023 – Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by roughly 700 farmer families, has today announced a new partnership with The Hershey Company, an industry-leading snacks company, for a line of sweet treats made from real fruit. The new snack line features a delicious chocolate experience with Milk Chocolate Dipped Cranberry Bites and Dark Chocolate Dipped Cherry Infused Cranberry Bites, surprising your taste buds with sweet flavors.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Food and Beverages Market. The major and emerging players of the Food and Beverages Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Food and Beverages market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Food and Beverages market

Food And Beverages Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Food And Beverages Market by Type

Alcoholic beverages

Non-alcoholic beverages

Grain Products

Dairy Food

Meat

Others

Food And Beverages Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

E-commerce

Others

Food and Beverages Market Regional Analysis/Insights

When the global market for food and beverages is divided into regions In 2022, the Asia Pacific region commanded a commanding 35% of the market. This is because there are many of customers in this area and there is a need for ready-to-eat, nutritious meals. Additionally, the region's growing product line, which includes caffeinated drinks, baked goods, snack foods, basic meals, and carbonated soft drinks, contributes to market expansion. A Kantar analysis based on interviews with 12,000 Chinese consumers ages 18 to 60 residing in Tier-1 to Tier-6 cities states that 64% of Chinese customers are concerned about food safety and health. 56% of respondents said that they turn to food or alcohol as a coping mechanism for emotional stress. Such a rising demand for healthy food and beverage in this region surge the growth of the Food & Beverages Global Market Share.

Furthermore, throughout the prediction period of 2023–2030, Europe is predicted to increase at the quickest rate. due to rising per capita income and the growing desire for wholesome organic food. The European Commission claims that growing consumer demand for organic products is the reason behind the rise in organic agricultural practices throughout the European Union. Additionally, new regulation regarding the action plan for organic production was introduced by the European Commission in March 2021, which contributed to the growth of the organic food and beverage sector in Europe. Research released by the US Department of Agriculture claims that sales of organic products in Europe would reach $56.5 billion in 2020, representing a 15% annual growth. High per capita income and strong customer desire for organic products are beneficial.

