Thinkific Releases 2024 Online Learning Trends Report - Data Reveals Impact Of AI, Social Media Fatigue, And More

Key trends reveal how the online education landscape is shifting - and how creators can embrace this change to drive growth

Report finds that 92% of people dedicate at least one hour per month to learning digitally, an increase from 2023 Report combines survey data from over 2,500 respondents and unique insights from expert creators, including Jon Youshaei

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today announced the release of its 2024 Online Learning Trends Report.

Thinkific Releases 2024 Online Learning Trends Report (CNW Group/Thinkific Labs Inc.)

The report uses consumer survey findings from over 2,500 Americans and expert creator insights to predict trends in the online learning industry and wider creator economy. After a year of massive shifts across the technology sector and the wider economy, the data reinforces the message that online learning is growing and offers financial stability for a consistently increasing body of creators.

AI isn't destroying online education; it's increasing creator productivity

Downloadables emerge as the quickest path to creator monetization

All platforms become learning platforms

Private communities provide welcome respite from social media fatigue The creator economy is no longer monopolized by a younger demographic

92% of people dedicate at least one hour per month to learning digitally

62% of people say they're more interested in creators who make digital content for educational purposes than entertainment purposes Almost one out of every five people (19.2%) between the ages of 41-56 consider themselves digital creators. This is up 16% since last year

"The consumer insights that form the foundation of our latest report should be very reassuring and invigorating for creators," said Greg Smith, Co-Founder & CEO of Thinkific. "More people than ever are dedicating time to learning online, and AI is making it easier than ever to start and grow your business online. However, consumers have a clear preference for the personality, authenticity and personal brand that comes from human creators. We're excited to share these insights with creators in the hopes it helps more of them embrace the incredible opportunities that exist today."

Within the report, popular creator and former YouTube and Instagram employee Jon Youshaei offered his own unique trend predictions for the wider creator economy including a bet on the rise of even shorter-form content and the return of unedited content.

For more trends in digital learning, key research findings, or insights from expert creators, you can access Thinkific's full, free, 2024 Online Learning Trends Report here .

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for creators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities -

and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

