The global e-learning services market size is anticipated to reach USD 842.64 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for e-learning is rising owing to its inherent flexibility and convenience of learning offered to a wide range of students.

This burgeoning interest in online education extends to a broad demographic, encompassing working professionals and individuals in the later stages of their careers, and parents with the responsibilities of raising young children. According to May 2023 statistics of Bay Atlantic University, 63% of the students choose to study online owing to the flexibility of virtual learning. In addition, more than two in five online learners reported choosing a program owing to its alignment with their existing personal and professional commitments, as most courses allowed them to seamlessly integrate into their daily routines, regardless of time or location.

E-Learning Services Market Report Highlights



Based on type, the custom e-learning segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.5% in 2022. Custom e-learning typically involves a collaborative process where instructional designers, subject-matter experts, and e-learning developers work together to create content that aligns with the target audience's specific learning goals and preferences. This approach allows for a more personalized and targeted learning experience, as the content can be customized to address specific knowledge gaps, skills requirements, and organizational challenges. The game-based learning segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of integrating gamification into workplace training especially in compliance, software application, and communication training

Based on courses, the instructor-led virtual segment held the largest revenue share of 59.1% in 2022. The growing recognition of the value of human expertise and interaction in the learning process. While self-paced and automated e-learning solutions have advantages, instructor-led courses include human expertise to enhance the educational experience, fostering engagement, motivation, and a sense of community among learners

Based on learning method, the blended learning segment held the largest revenue share of 35.3% in 2022. By incorporating a mix of in-person interactions, virtual lectures, multimedia resources, and collaborative online activities, blended learning caters to the diverse needs of learners. It allows individuals to engage with the course material at their own pace, access resources conveniently, and interact with instructors and peers in-person and through digital platforms

Based on technology, the cloud computing segment held the largest revenue share of 35.0% in 2022. Cloud-based solutions can be adapted to the distinct requirements of educational institutions and their students, allowing for the customization of eLearning platforms to align precisely with the specific needs of diverse courses and programs. The artificial intelligence segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR rate of 24.3% during the forecast period

Based on end-use, the academic segment held the largest revenue share of 46.5% in 2022. E-learning enables colleges and universities to leverage data-driven insights for market analysis and decision-making. By collecting and analyzing student data, institutions can gain valuable insights into student preferences, learning patterns, and areas of improvement. This allows institutions to enhance their course offerings, tailor instructional strategies, and optimize their marketing efforts to attract and retain students effectively North America dominated the market with a share of 36.3% in 2022 owing to increasing adoption of e-learning in the region's educational institutions, from K-12 to higher education. This transition to e-learning is a response to the need for flexible, remote learning options, which was greatly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also resulted in a surge in demand for learning management systems, online content, and interactive educational tools

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 E-learning Services Market- Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017 - 2030

2.2 Global E-leaning Services Market, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 3 E-learning Services Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.2 Market Size, Penetration, and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Regulatory Scenario

3.4 E-learning Services Market- Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing need for development and upskilling of professionals in the corporate industry

3.4.1.2 Growing demand for flexible and convenient education system

3.4.2 Market restraint/challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Lack of personalized interaction and social engagement

3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1 Increasing integration of advanced technologies in e-learning

3.5 E-leaning Services Market- Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 E-learning Services Market- PEST Analysis

3.7 COVID-19 Impact on the E-leaning Services Market

Chapter 4 E-learning Services Type Outlook

4.1 E-learning Services Market Share By Type, 2022

4.2 Custom e-Learning

4.3 Responsive e-Learning

4.4 Micro e-Learning

4.5 Translation & Localization

4.6 Game-Based Learning

4.7 Rapid e-Learning

Chapter 5 E-learning Services Courses Outlook

5.1 E-learning Services Market Share By Courses, 2022

5.2 Self-Paced Courses

5.3 Instructor-Led Virtual Courses

Chapter 6 E-learning Services Method Outlook

6.1 E-learning Services Market Share By Learning Method, 2022

6.2 Blended Learning

6.3 Mobile Learning

6.4 Virtual Classrooms

6.5 Simulation

Chapter 7 E-learning Services Technology Outlook

7.1 E-learning Services Market Share By Technology, 2022

7.2 Artificial Intelligence

7.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

7.4 Big Data

7.5 Cloud Computing

Chapter 8 E-learning Services End-use Outlook

8.1 E-learning Services Market Share By End-use, 2022

8.2 Academic

8.3 Corporate

8.4 Government

Chapter 9 E-learning Services Regional Outlook

9.1 E-learning Services Market Share By Region, 2022

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 MEA

Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

10.1 Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2022

10.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.3 List of Few Players

10.4 Vendor Landscape

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape



McGraw Hill

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

upGrad Education Private Limited

NIIT (USA) Inc.

Adobe

LinkedIn

Docebo

Coursera Inc.

BYJU'S

edX

Udemy, Inc. Udacity, Inc

