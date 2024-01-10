The Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market Is Anticipated To Grow USD 8.55 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 13.18%.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A complete study of the global Stationary Fuel Cells Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key features like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. The report's primary aim is to supply an advance illustration of the latest development, scenario, and war situations impact on the worldwide industry and exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the Stationary Fuel Cells Market. This study does a thorough going-over of the market and offers visions based on a market SWOT analysis. This report provides an overview of the technology development across regions, market size and forecasts, key market segments, and key industry players. It offers valuable information to the industry insiders, potential investors. It includes an exhaustive enquiry with the reliability of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. The market report also examines the current state of the Stationary Fuel Cells industry, as well as our report contains an in-depth analysis of key market growth drivers such as market demand, supply chain, technology, and regulations.

The Global Stationary Fuel Cells market size was valued at USD 3.6 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 8.55 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.18% from 2024 to 2030.

List of the Top key players Influencing this Market includes:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the Stationary Fuel Cells markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

Posco Energy, Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation, Ballard Power Systems, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd., Denso Corporation, Fuji Electric Co Ltd., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Plug Power Inc., Fuelcell Energy Inc., Doosan Fuel Cell America, SOLIDpower Group, Bloom Energy Corporation, PowerCell, AFC Energy Plc., Hydrogenics Corporation, SerEnergy A/S, Sainergy Tech Inc., FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd, K-Pas Instronic Engineers India Private Limited

Recent Developments:

May 10, 2023 – DENSO CORPORATION and United Semiconductor announced a joint collaboration to produce insulated gate bipolar transistors* (IGBT), which have entered mass production at the 300mm fab of USJC. A first shipment ceremony was held today to mark this important milestone. It comes just one year after the companies announced a strategic partnership for this critical power semiconductor used in electric vehicles.

July 10,2023 – Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan) announced that it has launched a switchgear for the global market that saves space and has a reduced footprint. Fuji Electric has recently released the VC-V20A-1 switchgear with a reduced footprint. The product is applicable with IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) standard and is marketed globally, mainly in Southeast Asia.

Segmentation Analysis of the market:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Segments Covered in the Stationary Fuel Cells Market Report:

Stationary Fuel Cells Market by Capacity

1 KW to 5kW

5kW to 250kW

250kW to 1MW

More than 1MW

Less than 1kW

Stationary Fuel Cells Market by Type

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC)

Others

Stationary Fuel Cells Market by Application

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Prime Power

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Others

Stationary Fuel Cells Market by End Use Industry

Transportation

Defense

Oil and Gas

Utilities

Others

Stationary Fuel Cells Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Coverage:

Region Included: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level breakdown: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

In 2022, Asia Pacific held a significant 40% share of the worldwide market. In the near future, it is anticipated that industrial activity and the manufacturing sector would expand rapidly in China, India, and Japan. With a higher number of fuel cell vehicles on the road, China is the world's largest automobile market. Asia Pacific has a strong need for stationary fuel cells as a result. The market for stationary fuel cell systems in East Asia is the most lucrative. In the past few years, it has increased its market share of stationary fuel cell systems to more than 29.2% worldwide. In 2022, the market for stationary fuel cell systems in East Asia will represent around 43.6% of the global market. It is considered to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 7.6 Billion amid 2023 & 2030. In terms of value, the South Korean stationary fuel cell system market is the largest market in the East Asian market. It is estimated to rise at 21.7% CAGR and provide remarkable absolute dollar opportunities during 2023 – 2030.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Stationary Fuel Cells market.

Product Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Stationary Fuel Cells market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction of the Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market

Overview of the Market

Scope of Report

Assumptions

Executive Summary

Research Methodology of Market Research Intellect

Data Mining

Validation

Primary Interviews

List of Data Sources

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market Outlook

Overview

Market dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Porters five force model

Value chain analysis

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market, By Product

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market, By Application

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market Competitive Landscape

Overview

Company Market Ranking

Key Development Strategies

Company Profiles

Appendix

With this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Stationary Fuel Cells Market?

What you should look for in a Stationary Fuel Cells?

What trends are driving the Market?

About the changing market behavior over time with strategic view point to examine competition?

Who are the main players in the market, and what is their market share?

How do companies set their prices in the market, and what is the competitive landscape like?

We offer customization on the Stationary Fuel Cells market report based on specific client requirements:

Customization 20%.

Five Countries can be added as per your choice.

Five Companies can add as per your choice.

Free customization for up to 40 hours.

After-sales support for One year from the date of delivery.

