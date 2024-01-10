Shampoo Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 5.59 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shampoo Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Shampoo Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024

The Comprehensive study on Shampoo Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2023 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for Shampoo.

Shampoo Market is growing at a +5.59% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever, L'Oréal S.A., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, Shiseido Company, Revlon, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., The Esteé Lauder Companies Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Amway Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Avon Products, Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Mary Kay Inc., Natura &Co, Cotril SpA.

Recent Development:

4 December 2023: L'Oréal announced that it has completed the acquisition of Lactobio, a leading probiotic and microbiome research company based in Copenhagen. The strategic acquisition builds on 20 years of advanced research by L'Oréal into the microbiome scientific territory, deepening its knowledge of the microorganisms that live on the skin's surface and reinforcing the Groupe's leadership in this field.

20 December 2023: – Kao Corporation has developed a dynamic cell production system that enables efficient high-mix low-volume manufacturing in collaboration with B&R K.K. and Kyoto Seisakusho Co., Ltd. and recently introduced it at the Odawara Plant (Kao Cosmetics Products Odawara) in Kanagawa Prefecture, which is the Kao Group's global cosmetics supply base..

Shampoo Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Shampoo Market Report

Shampoo Market by Product Type

Anti-Dandruff

Kids

Medicated

Standard Shampoo

2-In-1

Other Shampoo

Shampoo Market by Chemistry Type

Organic Shampoo

Inorganic Shampoo

Shampoo Market by Distribution Channel Type

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Department Stores

Drug Store & Pharmacies

Health & Beauty Stores

E-Retailers

Others

Based on geography, the global market for Shampoo and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market in the Shampoo market. Asia-Pacific accounted for 40 % market share of the global market value. The Asia-Pacific region has established itself as the dominant force in the shampoo business, accounting for the majority of market share. This supremacy may be ascribed to a number of critical elements that have contributed to the region's substantial growth in the sector. To begin, the Asia-Pacific market benefits from its large population, particularly the growing middle class with increased disposable income. As a result, consumer expenditure on personal care items, particularly shampoos, has increased significantly.

Strategic Points Covered in Shampoo Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Shampoo

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the Shampoo market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Shampoo

Take a look at the full report with detailed TOC here:

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Shampoo market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

