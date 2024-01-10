Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 8.6 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Osteoarthritis Treatment Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Osteoarthritis Treatment Market study offering the latest findings of our top researchers:

An informed market study has been uploaded to the source of Exactitude Consultancy is an in-depth analysis of Osteoarthritis Treatment Market This research reports provides insights on current and future industry trends, enabling readers to identify products and services, driving revenue growth and profitability. This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report cites global certainties and assurances along with downstream and upstream analysis of key players. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global osteoarthritis treatment market is expected to grow from USD 9.44 Billion in 2023 to USD 16.93 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.70 % during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Osteoarthritis Treatment Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew, Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Exparel, Hyalgan, Omeros Corporation, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vericel Corporation, Stemedica Inc., Calcimed Inc. and others.

Recent Developments:

December 11, 2023: Medtronic plc, a leading healthcare technology company, has solidified a definitive agreement to enhance its collaboration with Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices, a subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. The expansion of this AI-driven partnership aims to build upon the successes achieved with the GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy module, ensuring ongoing innovation and scalable healthcare advancements for patients and caregivers worldwide.

January 5, 2023: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a prominent global medical technology leader, has finalized a definitive agreement to purchase Embody, Inc., a privately-held medical device company specializing in soft tissue healing. The acquisition involves an initial payment of USD 155 million at closing, with the potential for an additional USD 120 million contingent on meeting future regulatory and commercial milestones over a three-year period.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

#request-a-sample

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

What`s New for 2024?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Report

Osteoarthritis treatment Market by Drugs

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Hyaluronic Acid Injection

Other Drugs

Osteoarthritis treatment Market by Anatomy

Ankle Osteoarthritis

Hip Osteoarthritis

Knee Osteoarthritis

Shoulder Osteoarthritis

Other Anatomies

Osteoarthritis treatment Market by Dosage Form

Tablets

Injections

Osteoarthritis treatment Market by End-Use

Hospital Pharmacies

Retailer Pharmacies

Online Pharmacy Stores

Osteoarthritis treatment Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the osteoarthritis treatment market. North America accounted for the 33% market share of the global market value. Osteoarthritis is a common ailment, especially among the elderly. North America, like many other places, has seen a rise in the aging populace, which has contributed to an increase in the prevalence of osteoarthritis. Because age is a major risk factor for the development of osteoarthritis, North America's aging population has increased the demand for effective therapies. North America has a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure that includes world-class medical facilities, research institutes, and healthcare experts. The region's leadership in osteoarthritis treatment stems from the availability of innovative diagnostic technologies, treatment alternatives, and some qualified healthcare personnel.

North America has been at the forefront of adopting and advancing medical technologies. This includes advanced imaging techniques for accurate diagnosis, sophisticated surgical procedures, and the incorporation of digital health solutions. The United States, in particular, has one of the highest healthcare expenditures globally. The significant healthcare spending allows for widespread access to a variety of treatment options, medications, and healthcare services for individuals with osteoarthritis.

** Note – This report sample includes:

Scope for 2024

Brief Introduction to the research report.

Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

Top players in the market

Research framework (structure of the report)

Research methodology adopted by the market insights

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

Chapter Outline of Osteoarthritis Treatment Market:

- Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the Osteoarthritis Treatment Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the Osteoarthritis Treatment Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

- Country level market for Osteoarthritis Treatment Market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Free up to 40 hours of customization.

Our More Reports:

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Size & Industry Trend 2023

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Trends | 2029

Refsum Disease Treatment Market Share, Size | 2023-2033

Originator Small Molecule Drug Market Outlook

Parkinson's Disease Treatment Market Status and Outlook, 2030

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn