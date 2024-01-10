Cabin Air Filter Market Worth USD 15.47 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +6.3% - Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cabin Air Filter Market

Cabin Air Filter Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

The Cabin Air Filter Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Cabin Air Filter Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Cabin Air Filter Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Cabin Air Filter Market in the coming years.

The Cabin Air Filter market is projected to grow from USD 10.09 billion in 2023 to USD 15.47 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Sogefi Group, Mann+Hummel, Mahle GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc, K&N Engineering, Inc, ALCO Filters Ltd, Hengst SE & Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Valeo SA, UFI Filters Group, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Airmatic Filterbau GmbH, Lydall Inc, EuroGIELLE S.r.l., Baldwin Filters, Inc, Blueair AB, Siam Filter Products Co., Ltd and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

September 28, 2023– UFI Filters, a leader in filtration and thermal management, as well as hydrogen filtration technologies, has developed a blow-by filter for the new Cursor 16 TST (twin-stage-turbine) engine, the FPT 6-cylinder engine for 4WD off-road applications.

September 23, 2022- Baldwin Filters, a Parker Hannifin Corporation brand, recently released the BF63000 high efficiency fuel filter for on-highway applications. The BF63000, with highly engineered layered media, delivers outstanding contaminant-holding capacity, while removing damaging particles down to 4 microns.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Cabin Air Filter Market. The major and emerging players of the Cabin Air Filter Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Cabin Air Filter market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Cabin Air Filter market

Cabin Air Filter market by Type

Regular Cabin Filter

Active Carbon Cabin Filter

Cabin Air Filter market by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Cabin Air Filter market by Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Original Equipment Supplier (OES)

Independent Aftermarket (IAM)

Cabin Air Filter Market Regional Analysis/Insights

North America and Europe both have stronger air quality laws, which drives up demand for cabin air filters. For example, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) establishes requirements for cabin air filter filtering effectiveness. These consumers are more conscious of the necessity of clean air, both inside and outside their automobiles. This knowledge is fostered by media coverage of air pollution issues and the health risks associated with pollutant exposure.

The Asia Pacific area has some of the world's fastest-growing economies, which is fueling an increase in automobile manufacturing. As a result, demand for cabin air filters is increasing. Air pollution is a major issue in many Asian countries, particularly in large cities. As a result, people are becoming more aware of the need of cabin air filters. Some countries in the Asia Pacific area are enacting rules to encourage the usage of cabin air filters. For example, the Chinese government has made cabin air filters necessary.

