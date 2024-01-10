Soju Market Size To Worth USD 4.37 Billion By 2030 | With A 3.5% CAGR- By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Soju market size was valued at USD 3.32 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach resistering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030

Top Key Players in Soju Market:

Jinro Soju, Lotte Liquor, HiteJinro, Chamisul, Chum Churum, Good Day Soju, Hwayo, Kook Soon Dang, Joeun Day Soju, Soonhari, Muhak, Bohae Brewery, Yobo Soju, Saan Soju, C1 Soju, Baekhwasubok Soju, Andong Soju, Geumjeongsanseong Soju, Seol Joong Mae, Geumjeong Sanseong Soju

Recent Developments:

August 29, 2022: Jinro has recently introduced a new flavor of soju, and it has received acclaim for its delicious taste.

September 2023: Hite Jinro introduces“Hardy,” the distinguished cognac brand from France, representing the pinnacle of sophistication and quality. This launch marks the entry of France's highest-end cognac into the portfolio of Hite Jinro.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market in the soju market. Asia-Pacific accounted for 37 % market share of the global market value. The Asia-Pacific region has consistently held the forefront of the soju market, boasting the largest market share. With South Korea being the birthplace of soju, it continues to be a major consumer and producer of this distilled spirit. Soju's popularity in South Korea is deeply ingrained in the culture, where it serves as a staple in social gatherings, celebratory events, and daily life.

Both traditional and modern South Korean soju brands have not only met domestic demand but have also successfully expanded their presence in international markets. The global fascination with Korean culture, entertainment, and cuisine, epitomized by the“Korean Wave” or“Hallyu,” has played a pivotal role in propelling the popularity of soju beyond South Korea's borders. The broader Asian region, in particular, has displayed a notable affinity for soju, reinforcing the area's dominant position in the market. The continuous demand for soju in the Asia-Pacific area, including its cultural importance, adaptability as a beverage fit for varied situations, and the ongoing globalization of Korean pop culture. These factors work together to propel the region's soju market forward.

