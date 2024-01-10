Raveena Tandon Had Turned Down 'Karmma Calling' 10 Yrs Ago

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon said that she rejected 'Karmma Calling' a decade ago because her son was just a few months old.

The actress has opened up on how she believes that 'karma' and manifestations have made this show happen.

Talking about the same, Raveena said: "I definitely believe in the fact that whatever you sow, you reap. It is very important for me. Even how this show has worked out, we can say it was the planning of the universe."

"Ten years ago, Ruchi Narain had come to my office and we had spoken about this show. Back then, the show was for Star and they needed a lot of days, but I couldn't give so much time because my son Ranbir was just three-four months old. I think we can call it karma and the planning of the universe that 10 years later we are here with the show," she added.

Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple have a daughter Rasha, and son Ranbirvardhan.

The guilty pleasure series 'Karmma Calling' features reigning queen of Alibaug, Indrani Kothari (Raveena), who is ready to take on Karma Talwar (Namrata Sheth) as secrets are dark and stakes are high.

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D'souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

It is set to release on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

