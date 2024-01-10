Leader laments confusing trans legislator ‘gentleman dressed as woman’

(MENAFN) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has extended an apology to transgender lawmaker Salma Luevano after previously referring to her as a "gentleman dressed as a woman." The apology comes in the wake of a public event where the president kissed Luevano, leading to speculations about his stance on transgender issues. In his apology, Lopez Obrador emphasized Luevano's identity as a woman, underlining that "love has no sex" and transcends societal norms.



The incident occurred during a filmed encounter earlier this month, where the president kissed Luevano on the cheek and briefly held her hands. Some commentators suggested that Lopez Obrador appeared uncomfortable upon realizing Luevano's identity, leading to accusations of transphobia. However, Luevano clarified that the president was well aware of her transgender identity, countering the narrative that had emerged.



In his attempt to address the accusations during a press conference on Monday, Lopez Obrador asserted that there was nothing wrong with kissing a man and that he did so frequently. It was within this context that he made the mislabeling remark, describing Luevano as a "gentleman dressed as a woman."



Luevano, a member of the Chamber of Deputies elected in 2021 from the president's Morena party, responded to the incident on social media, emphasizing her identity as a woman and underscoring the decades-long struggle for transgender rights in Mexico. The president's apology, while acknowledging the misstep, also opens a broader conversation about societal attitudes, acceptance, and the need for inclusive language when addressing transgender individuals.



As Mexico grapples with evolving discussions around LGBTQ+ rights, Lopez Obrador's apology highlights the importance of fostering understanding and respect for diverse identities within the political landscape. The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing journey toward inclusivity and the need for leaders to be mindful of their language and actions, particularly when addressing issues related to gender and identity.





